Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Bought by Nemes Rush Group LLC

Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Zoetis by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 18,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 60,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,591,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Zoetis by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 24,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,187,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $196.69 on Tuesday. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $151.03 and a one year high of $201.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $193.10 and a 200-day moving average of $183.06. The company has a market capitalization of $90.30 billion, a PE ratio of 39.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.87.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.08). Zoetis had a net margin of 27.24% and a return on equity of 52.22%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 35.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Zoetis from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.78.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.43, for a total value of $176,689.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,569 shares in the company, valued at $3,363,233.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.43, for a total value of $176,689.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,363,233.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total transaction of $2,298,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at $10,052,116.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,346 shares of company stock worth $3,139,405 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

