Nemes Rush Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Nemes Rush Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,890 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,864 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at about $301,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 8,831 shares during the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,010,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 17,258,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,219,000 after buying an additional 383,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,619,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.65.

AT&T Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $16.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $121.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.67. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 56.63%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

