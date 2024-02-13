Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 3,289 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,146,340 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,289 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Oracle were worth $333,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 298.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 243 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in Oracle by 1,268.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 342 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 428 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Oracle from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $1.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,093,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,442,795. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $82.04 and a 52-week high of $127.54. The stock has a market cap of $312.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.41.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Oracle had a return on equity of 703.26% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 44.20%.

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,686,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

