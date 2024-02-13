SPC Financial Inc. Sells 504 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

SPC Financial Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter worth $213,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 3.1% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 63,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 27.5% during the second quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,601,000. 58.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marriott International Stock Down 6.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ MAR traded down $16.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $232.18. 1,600,897 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,325,977. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.56 and a 1 year high of $250.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $228.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.72.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.45. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 5,862.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.03%.

Marriott International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MAR. Barclays raised their target price on Marriott International from $208.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. HSBC assumed coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.60.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total transaction of $119,745.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,753.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

