Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) PT Raised to $313.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $274.00 to $313.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.87% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ANET. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Melius Research raised Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $272.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.61.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ANET

Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of ANET stock traded down $15.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $265.54. 4,490,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,236,428. The business’s fifty day moving average is $247.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.00. Arista Networks has a 12-month low of $130.08 and a 12-month high of $292.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $4,340,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,723,500 shares in the company, valued at $373,999,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.70, for a total transaction of $433,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,507,198.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $4,340,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,723,500 shares in the company, valued at $373,999,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 187,534 shares of company stock valued at $43,800,343. Company insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Arista Networks

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Arista Networks by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after buying an additional 19,602 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,274,000 after acquiring an additional 19,738 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $676,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,511,828,000 after buying an additional 353,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.