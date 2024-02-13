iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Lee Financial Co’s Largest Position

Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,375 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 16.8% of Lee Financial Co’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $90,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 48,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $19,984,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 69,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 31,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,616,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 12,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,217,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $5.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $497.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,303,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,697,552. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $382.37 and a 1-year high of $505.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $480.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $455.59. The stock has a market cap of $384.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

