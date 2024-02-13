SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Lee Financial Co

Lee Financial Co lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,373 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 3.0% of Lee Financial Co’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $16,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 633.9% during the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 34.6% during the third quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 2,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.7% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 37.9% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 6,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 149,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of GLD traded down $2.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $184.73. 4,019,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,851,872. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $168.19 and a fifty-two week high of $193.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $188.37 and its 200-day moving average is $182.72.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

