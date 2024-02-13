Lee Financial Co Has $440,000 Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Lee Financial Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 62.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,866 shares during the quarter. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,071,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,940,412,000 after purchasing an additional 324,823 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 61,833,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,638,987,000 after purchasing an additional 25,268,032 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,049,693,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 129,312.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,287,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,410,000 after purchasing an additional 26,267,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,901,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,061,357,000 after acquiring an additional 64,080 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

WFC traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,777,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,469,242. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $51.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.61 and its 200-day moving average is $44.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $175.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.18.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 29.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.80 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.43.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

