First National Advisers LLC Purchases 1,509 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

First National Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 34.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,857 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises about 1.4% of First National Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $739.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,262,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,356,562. The company has a market capitalization of $701.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.32. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $309.20 and a 1 year high of $745.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $623.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $583.91.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 50.78% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.93%.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total transaction of $50,920,804.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,333,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,375,262,246.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $621.81.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

