BCM Advisors LLC Reduces Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

BCM Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 248,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,281 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 13.3% of BCM Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. BCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $44,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,451,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $599,794,000 after purchasing an additional 137,604 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,521 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,021,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $538,562,000 after purchasing an additional 193,438 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,637,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,956,000 after purchasing an additional 9,005 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,287,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,493,000 after acquiring an additional 50,514 shares in the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA GLD traded down $2.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $184.68. 5,177,760 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,880,470. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.72. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $168.19 and a 52 week high of $193.18.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

