First National Advisers LLC Grows Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

First National Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 44.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 7,329 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises about 1.3% of First National Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mengis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the third quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,398,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.7% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 232,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,314,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 120.8% in the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 165,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,491,000 after purchasing an additional 90,697 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the third quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC now owns 85,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,101,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.8% in the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 74,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,801,000 after purchasing an additional 5,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,652,596.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $116.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.53.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.5 %

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.50 on Tuesday, hitting $101.72. 7,408,224 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,800,137. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $403.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.97. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $120.70.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.74%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

