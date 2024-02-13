Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Shares Gap Down to $15.75

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.75, but opened at $14.29. Scholar Rock shares last traded at $14.52, with a volume of 69,739 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SRRK shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a current ratio of 8.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.29.

In other news, insider Caryn Parlavecchio sold 2,849 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total transaction of $45,384.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 114,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,821,595.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 12,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total value of $234,602.97. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 168,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,178,202.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Caryn Parlavecchio sold 2,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total transaction of $45,384.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,595.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,944 shares of company stock valued at $417,559. 26.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRRK. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Scholar Rock by 192.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Scholar Rock by 52.8% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Scholar Rock by 279.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Scholar Rock by 1,388.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Scholar Rock during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

