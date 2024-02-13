First National Advisers LLC Acquires 3,161 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

First National Advisers LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 204.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,706 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares during the period. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded down $2.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $227.80. 1,174,582 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,562,436. The stock has a market cap of $131.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.74. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.85 and a 1-year high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Oppenheimer downgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.75.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

