Knuff & Co LLC Has $2.62 Million Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Knuff & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises about 1.0% of Knuff & Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,530,055,000 after buying an additional 30,218,452 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 34.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,737,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,713,000 after buying an additional 1,735,904 shares during the period. ClearBridge Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 86.2% in the second quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 3,512,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $260,619,000 after buying an additional 1,626,056 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,490,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In related news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi purchased 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded down $2.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.17. The stock had a trading volume of 5,679,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,421,872. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.88. The company has a market capitalization of $113.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $79.78.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 11.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.85.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

