The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by First National Advisers LLC

First National Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 183.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,056 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 15,566 shares during the period. First National Advisers LLC's holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth $25,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $5,259,400.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,291,503.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 52,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $3,138,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,602,980. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $5,259,400.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,291,503.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 289,052 shares of company stock valued at $16,834,665 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KO. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.87.

Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.8 %

KO traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.20. 13,220,363 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,906,031. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $51.55 and a 52 week high of $64.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. The company had revenue of $10.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.44% and a net margin of 23.92%. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Profile



The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

