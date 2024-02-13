The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by First National Advisers LLC

First National Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KOFree Report) by 183.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,566 shares during the period. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth $25,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $5,259,400.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,291,503.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 52,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $3,138,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,602,980. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $5,259,400.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,291,503.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 289,052 shares of company stock valued at $16,834,665 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KO. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.87.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.8 %

KO traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.20. 13,220,363 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,906,031. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $51.55 and a 52 week high of $64.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KOGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. The company had revenue of $10.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.44% and a net margin of 23.92%. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO)

