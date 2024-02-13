Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A) Sees Large Volume Increase

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT.A – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the previous session’s volume of 257 shares.The stock last traded at $35.69 and had previously closed at $34.03.

Haverty Furniture Companies Stock Up 4.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $580.68 million, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.25.

About Haverty Furniture Companies

(Get Free Report)

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.