Analysts’ New Coverage for February 13th (ADC, ARAY, ARKR, ARL, ASM, BTBT, CMPO, DDD, DGLY, DT)

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC). BMO Capital Markets issued an outperform rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock.

Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY). Roth Mkm issued a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Benchmark Co. began coverage on shares of CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO). Benchmark Co. issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT). Morgan Stanley issued an equal weight rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Enovis (NYSE:ENOV). They issued an overweight rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT). BMO Capital Markets issued an outperform rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR). Scotiabank issued a sector underperform rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Benchmark Co. began coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR). The firm issued a buy rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hess (NYSE:HES). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV). JMP Securities issued an outperform rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA (NYSE:IQV). The firm issued a buy rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Knife River (NYSE:KNF). Loop Capital issued a buy rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock.

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP). They issued an outperform rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Realty Income (NYSE:O). The firm issued a market perform rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Benchmark Co. began coverage on shares of PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR). Benchmark Co. issued a hold rating on the stock.

Benchmark Co. started coverage on shares of Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO). Benchmark Co. issued a buy rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA). The firm issued a sector perform rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock.

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR). Evercore ISI issued an outperform rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Benchmark Co. started coverage on shares of Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY). Benchmark Co. issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Benchmark Co. initiated coverage on shares of Block (NYSE:SQ). The firm issued a buy rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS). Cantor Fitzgerald issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL). JMP Securities issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Qualtrics International (BATS:XM). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

