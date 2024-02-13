Knuff & Co LLC Sells 185 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Knuff & Co LLC decreased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,341 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Netflix makes up 2.9% of Knuff & Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $7,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 637 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Netflix by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,679,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 197 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total value of $38,707,632.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,379.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $3,615,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,545,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total transaction of $38,707,632.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,379.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 276,857 shares of company stock valued at $148,790,491. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Trading Down 0.0 %

NFLX traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $557.82. 1,531,714 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,860,014. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $285.33 and a 52 week high of $579.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $502.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $448.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The company had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NFLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DZ Bank raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $430.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $545.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $553.33.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

