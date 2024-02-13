ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 52,187 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the previous session’s volume of 72,889 shares.The stock last traded at $54.77 and had previously closed at $56.27.

ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROBO. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 28.6% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $933,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its stake in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 10,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $2,861,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 16.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter.

About ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF

The Robo Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF (ROBO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a global index of companies involved in robotics and automation. The portfolio utilizes a tiered weighting strategy. ROBO was launched on Oct 22, 2013 and is managed by ROBO Global.

