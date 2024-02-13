Team Hewins LLC Buys Shares of 13,858 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Team Hewins LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,021,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 96,526.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,535,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,840,449,000 after acquiring an additional 38,495,676 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $3,752,321,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,320,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,717,246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959,527 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 742.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,862,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,904,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285,986 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $685,677,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.06.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $156.26. 2,534,822 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,910,694. The business has a 50-day moving average of $150.14 and a 200 day moving average of $150.89. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $136.10 and a fifty-two week high of $159.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.14. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 17.60%. The business had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.98%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total value of $4,844,497.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,623 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,602.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total value of $4,844,497.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,623 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,602.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 6,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total value of $1,009,065.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,620 shares in the company, valued at $862,501.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 258,997 shares of company stock worth $39,904,358 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.