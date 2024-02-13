Head-To-Head Contrast: Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) versus Crane (NYSE:CR)

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF – Get Free Report) and Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Schneider Electric S.E. and Crane, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Schneider Electric S.E. alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Schneider Electric S.E. 0 0 0 0 N/A Crane 0 3 4 0 2.57

Crane has a consensus target price of $107.83, indicating a potential downside of 13.09%. Given Crane’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Crane is more favorable than Schneider Electric S.E..

Dividends

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Schneider Electric S.E. pays an annual dividend of $1.87 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Crane pays an annual dividend of $0.82 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Schneider Electric S.E. pays out 56.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Crane pays out 22.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Crane has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

41.7% of Schneider Electric S.E. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.9% of Crane shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Crane shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Schneider Electric S.E. and Crane’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Schneider Electric S.E. N/A N/A N/A $3.32 63.67 Crane $2.09 billion 3.37 $401.10 million $3.69 33.56

Crane has higher revenue and earnings than Schneider Electric S.E.. Crane is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Schneider Electric S.E., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Schneider Electric S.E. and Crane’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Schneider Electric S.E. N/A N/A N/A Crane 13.10% 24.45% 10.14%

Summary

Crane beats Schneider Electric S.E. on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Schneider Electric S.E.

(Get Free Report)

Schneider Electric S.E. engages in the energy management and industrial automation business worldwide. It offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical vehicle charging, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, power and energy monitoring systems, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, field services, and switchboards and enclosures. The company also provides access control, controllers, expansion modules, servers and HMIs, fire and security products, sensors, valve and valve actuator, variable speed and frequency drives, feeder automation, grid automation and SCADA software products, medium voltage switchgears and transformers, outdoor equipment, substation automation products, and switchgear components. In addition, it offers critical power and cooling services, data center software, IT power distribution products, prefabricated data center modules, racks and accessories, security and environmental monitoring, surge protection and power conditioning, and uninterruptible power supply products; home automation and security, installation materials and systems, light switches, emergency lighting, and electrical sockets; and human machine interface, industrial automation software, industrial communication, interface and control relays, measurement and instrumentation, motion control and robotics, signaling devices, solar and energy storage, power supplies, power protection and transformers, process control and safety, RFID systems, and other industrial automation and control products, as well as PLC, PAC, and dedicated controllers. The company was founded in 1836 and is headquartered in Rueil-Malmaison, France.

About Crane

(Get Free Report)

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Aerospace & Electronics segment supplies critical components and systems, including original equipment and aftermarket parts, primarily for the commercial aerospace, and the military aerospace, defense, and space markets. This segment also offers pressure sensors for aircraft engine control, aircraft braking systems for fighter jets, power conversion solutions for spacecraft, and lubrication systems. The Process Flow Technologies segment provides engineered fluid handling equipment for mission critical applications. It offers process valves and related products, commercial valves, and pumps and systems. The Engineered Materials segment manufactures fiberglass-reinforced plastic panels and coils, primarily for use in the manufacturing of recreational vehicles and in commercial and industrial buildings applications. It provides products and solutions to customers across end markets, including aerospace, defense, chemical and pharmaceutical, water and wastewater, payment automation, non-residential and municipal construction, energy, and banknote design and production, as well as for a range of general industrial and consumer applications. The company was formerly known as Crane Holdings, Co. Crane Company was founded in 1855 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.