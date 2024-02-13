The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) is Knuff & Co LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Knuff & Co LLC cut its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 144,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,546 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 8.4% of Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $21,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 7.0% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth about $3,073,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 12.0% during the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $156.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,534,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,910,694. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $136.10 and a twelve month high of $159.83. The company has a market cap of $367.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $150.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.89.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.14. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The company had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $7,020,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,788. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $15,618,683.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,097,637.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 45,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total transaction of $7,020,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 258,997 shares of company stock valued at $39,904,358 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on PG. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.06.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

