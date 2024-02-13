Yatra Online (YTRA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 14th.

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Yatra Online had a negative net margin of 12.09% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $11.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.93 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:YTRA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.62. 66,777 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,085. Yatra Online has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.87. The company has a market cap of $103.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 1.19.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Yatra Online in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Yatra Online in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Yatra Online in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Yatra Online by 30,123.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 29,220 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Yatra Online by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Yatra Online by 23.3% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 97,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 18,446 shares during the last quarter. 47.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates in Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages, and Other Services segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

