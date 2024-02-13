SPC Financial Inc. Sells 407 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

SPC Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of SPC Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $16,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJJ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 114,883.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,198,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,656,765,000 after purchasing an additional 46,157,887 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 118.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 529,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,685,000 after purchasing an additional 287,444 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,863,000. Key Bridge Compliance LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,839,000. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,864,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock traded down $2.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.25. 148,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,823. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $92.79 and a 12 month high of $115.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

