SPC Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

SPC Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $7,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,866,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,418 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17,209.4% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,280,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,003,000 after buying an additional 1,272,637 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $158,416,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $154,878,000. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,345,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,250,000 after buying an additional 497,131 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG stock traded down $1.86 on Tuesday, reaching $173.97. The stock had a trading volume of 538,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,577. The stock has a market cap of $74.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $146.17 and a 1 year high of $176.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.62.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

