First National Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

First National Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 160.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,051 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,653 shares during the quarter. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Amphenol by 95,441.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,868,807 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,055,971,000 after acquiring an additional 13,854,291 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $653,884,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Amphenol by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,811,475 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $823,186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310,939 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 6.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,104,261 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,086,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 361.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,643,956 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $224,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071,029 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amphenol news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total transaction of $6,713,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,570. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total value of $1,571,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,692,075. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total value of $6,713,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $626,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 360,000 shares of company stock valued at $36,346,500. 2.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APH. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.11.

Amphenol Stock Down 1.5 %

Amphenol stock traded down $1.62 on Tuesday, hitting $103.41. 759,071 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,544,929. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $62.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.22. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $72.00 and a 1 year high of $105.66.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 15.36%. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.30%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

