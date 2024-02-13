Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 878,410 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the previous session’s volume of 1,162,184 shares.The stock last traded at $9.90 and had previously closed at $10.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BBVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $59.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.47.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 14.85%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 51,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 224,867 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 99,917 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 14,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 4th quarter worth $482,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 877,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,990,000 after purchasing an additional 13,582 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; leasing, factoring, brokerage, and asset management services; and manages pension and investment funds.

Further Reading

