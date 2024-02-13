GXChain (GXC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $4,079.24

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. Over the last week, GXChain has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000565 BTC on exchanges. GXChain has a total market capitalization of $20.80 million and $4,079.24 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001344 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001203 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000787 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About GXChain

GXC uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

