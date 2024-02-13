Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.60

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.
Public Service Enterprise Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Public Service Enterprise Group has a dividend payout ratio of 56.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Public Service Enterprise Group to earn $3.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.1%.
Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of PEG traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $58.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 978,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,575,227. The firm has a market cap of $29.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.57. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1-year low of $53.71 and a 1-year high of $65.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.74.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEG. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 100.5% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 14.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several brokerages recently commented on PEG. Guggenheim cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.95.
Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.
