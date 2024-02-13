Navcoin (NAV) Price Hits $0.0553

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. Navcoin has a market cap of $2.59 million and $27,630.72 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0553 or 0.00000113 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Navcoin has traded up 17.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.93 or 0.00115862 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00033093 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00020385 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00007240 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000099 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 60.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

