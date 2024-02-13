SPC Financial Inc. Sells 214 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

SPC Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,183 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,858 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 200,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $57,214,000 after acquiring an additional 85,015 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,729 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,302 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CI traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $336.81. 463,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,736,963. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $240.50 and a 52 week high of $341.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $302.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $294.10.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.54 by $0.25. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $51.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. This is a boost from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.29%.

In other The Cigna Group news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total value of $1,608,446.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,668.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded The Cigna Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $334.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Cigna Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $327.00 to $354.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $341.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $357.15.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

