Team Hewins LLC Trims Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Team Hewins LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 757 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Team Hewins LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Team Hewins LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $5,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 8,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 6,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWO traded down $8.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $252.67. 500,954 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,869. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $246.19 and its 200-day moving average is $233.85. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.42 and a 52-week high of $262.03. The company has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

