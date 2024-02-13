Team Hewins LLC Invests $2.81 Million in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Team Hewins LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 52,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,807,000. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises about 0.6% of Team Hewins LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Family Management Corp bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000.
JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,968,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,633,950. The stock has a market cap of $28.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $51.38 and a 12 month high of $56.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.64.
JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile
The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- It’s time to put Shopify stock back on the buy list
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- 5 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Waste Management: Is it a good use of your time?
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.