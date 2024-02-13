Team Hewins LLC Invests $2.81 Million in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Team Hewins LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 52,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,807,000. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises about 0.6% of Team Hewins LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Family Management Corp bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,968,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,633,950. The stock has a market cap of $28.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $51.38 and a 12 month high of $56.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.64.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

