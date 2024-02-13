ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 703 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in ONEOK during the third quarter worth about $25,000. First Command Bank raised its stake in ONEOK by 401.0% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in ONEOK by 97.7% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK during the first quarter worth about $30,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of ONEOK from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at ONEOK

In other ONEOK news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $56,232.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,074.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ONEOK Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:OKE traded down $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.70. 1,415,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,947,068. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.66. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.91 and a 12-month high of $72.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.20.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be given a $0.99 dividend. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 72.66%.

ONEOK announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 17th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the utilities provider to repurchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About ONEOK

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.