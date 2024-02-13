Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Shares Sold by Fischer Investment Strategies LLC

Fischer Investment Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 76,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF comprises about 1.8% of Fischer Investment Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Fischer Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAE. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 2,870.4% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 12,668,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,934,000 after purchasing an additional 12,242,269 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,453,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 55.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,747,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,256,000 after purchasing an additional 981,491 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 28.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,425,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,883,000 after purchasing an additional 977,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,258,000.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAE stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.56. The stock had a trading volume of 533,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,944. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion and a PE ratio of 10.06. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $21.54 and a twelve month high of $24.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.50 and its 200 day moving average is $23.18.

About Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.