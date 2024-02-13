Team Hewins LLC Sells 51,715 Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Team Hewins LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,196,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,715 shares during the period. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF comprises 9.4% of Team Hewins LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Team Hewins LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $40,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 99,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. GEM Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC now owns 126,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 105,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. AWM Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 25,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFUV traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.44. 92,472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,855. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 52 week low of $31.56 and a 52 week high of $38.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.23.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

