SPC Financial Inc. Trims Stake in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

SPC Financial Inc. decreased its stake in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,914 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 965 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Griffon were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Griffon by 530.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 769 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Griffon by 931.0% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Griffon by 128.6% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 944 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Griffon by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Griffon during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Griffon alerts:

Griffon Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:GFF traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,881. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.65 and a 200-day moving average of $47.64. Griffon Co. has a 1 year low of $25.97 and a 1 year high of $69.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 50.40 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02.

Griffon ( NYSE:GFF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $643.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.87 million. Griffon had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 72.80%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Griffon Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Griffon announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 15th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the conglomerate to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Griffon Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James W. Sight sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.38, for a total transaction of $134,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,269,641.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Griffon from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded Griffon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Griffon from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Griffon

Griffon Profile

(Free Report)

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.