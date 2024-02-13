Fischer Investment Strategies LLC Reduces Holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Fischer Investment Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,994 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF comprises about 2.7% of Fischer Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Fischer Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $2,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Family CFO Inc raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 46,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,695,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,554,000 after acquiring an additional 31,682 shares during the period. Claris Advisors LLC MO grew its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 341,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,229,000 after acquiring an additional 5,574 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Value ETF Price Performance

DFIV stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.45. The stock had a trading volume of 192,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,150. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12-month low of $30.19 and a 12-month high of $34.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.12.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

