Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Fischer Investment Strategies LLC

Fischer Investment Strategies LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,986 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 5.1% of Fischer Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Fischer Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 65,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,891,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.41. 1,853,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,043,862. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.85. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.61 and a 12 month high of $77.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

