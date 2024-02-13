Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Stock Holdings Decreased by Fischer Investment Strategies LLC

Fischer Investment Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,739 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF makes up 10.6% of Fischer Investment Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Fischer Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $10,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudent Man Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 15,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 153,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,295,000 after buying an additional 19,080 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $463,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000,000. Finally, Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,497,000 after purchasing an additional 22,815 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BLV traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.82. The company had a trading volume of 278,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,599. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $62.95 and a 12 month high of $77.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.06.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.2617 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.