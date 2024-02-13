Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Stock Holdings Decreased by Fischer Investment Strategies LLC

Fischer Investment Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,739 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF makes up 10.6% of Fischer Investment Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Fischer Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $10,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudent Man Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 15,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 153,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,295,000 after buying an additional 19,080 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $463,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000,000. Finally, Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,497,000 after purchasing an additional 22,815 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of NYSEARCA BLV traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.82. The company had a trading volume of 278,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,599. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $62.95 and a 12 month high of $77.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.06.
Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Profile
Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
