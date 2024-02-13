SPC Financial Inc. Has $925,000 Stock Position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

SPC Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XT. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 298.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 212.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 114.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF stock traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.88. 66,510 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,349. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 12-month low of $48.10 and a 12-month high of $60.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.02.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Exponential Technologies ETF

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.107 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

