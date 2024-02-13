Fischer Investment Strategies LLC Has $790,000 Stock Position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS)

Fischer Investment Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,402 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Small Cap ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Fischer Investment Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Fischer Investment Strategies LLC owned about 0.12% of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 4,920.2% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 4,133 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 1,780.5% during the third quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 6,499 shares in the last quarter.

DFIS traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $23.74. 175,224 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.74. The company has a market cap of $721.70 million, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.02.

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

