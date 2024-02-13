Fischer Investment Strategies LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Fischer Investment Strategies LLC cut its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 250,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,025 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF makes up approximately 12.2% of Fischer Investment Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Fischer Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $11,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 211,847,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,355,130,000 after acquiring an additional 9,508,063 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,899,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,634,585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315,469 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 37,268,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,529,000 after acquiring an additional 829,557 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,475,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,518,000 after acquiring an additional 818,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,286,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650,105 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BNDX traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.51. 12,198,986 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,991,781. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.30 and a 1-year high of $51.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.28 and a 200 day moving average of $48.62.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.0859 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

