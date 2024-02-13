Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) PT Raised to $165.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $125.00 to $165.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.12% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DDOG. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.87.

DDOG stock traded down $5.05 on Tuesday, hitting $129.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,318,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,965,095. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.63. Datadog has a 1 year low of $62.60 and a 1 year high of $138.61. The stock has a market cap of $42.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,093.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

In other news, President Amit Agarwal sold 11,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $1,288,900.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 247,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,852,951.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 133,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total transaction of $17,306,953.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,075 shares in the company, valued at $38,825,916.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Amit Agarwal sold 11,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $1,288,900.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 247,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,852,951.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 835,304 shares of company stock valued at $100,154,169 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Datadog by 743.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 167.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

