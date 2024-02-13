SPC Financial Inc. Has $3.43 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

SPC Financial Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $3,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Udine Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Udine Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 4,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF stock traded down $2.94 on Tuesday, hitting $97.64. 3,457,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,246,054. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.32. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 1 year low of $63.79 and a 1 year high of $100.79.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.