SPC Financial Inc. Trims Stock Position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

SPC Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $3,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EHC. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 318.9% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,900 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the fourth quarter worth about $58,988,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 69.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,776,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,286,000 after purchasing an additional 731,015 shares in the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the second quarter worth about $47,295,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 3,070.3% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 574,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,877,000 after acquiring an additional 556,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

EHC stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.77. 308,711 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 603,031. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Encompass Health Co. has a 52 week low of $51.15 and a 52 week high of $76.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.92.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EHC shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Friday. Truist Financial upped their target price on Encompass Health from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho upped their target price on Encompass Health from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.89.

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

