SPC Financial Inc. Acquires 14,105 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN)

SPC Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN – Free Report) by 21.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,105 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc. owned about 1.60% of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF worth $2,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot International ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:PTIN traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.26. The company had a trading volume of 812 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,327. Pacer Trendpilot International ETF has a 52-week low of $24.48 and a 52-week high of $28.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.62. The company has a market capitalization of $134.94 million, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.44.

About Pacer Trendpilot International ETF

The Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (PTIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot International index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary ex-US Large-Cap Index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTIN was launched on May 2, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

