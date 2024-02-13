SPC Financial Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,187 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,414 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF worth $2,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 216.0% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Price Performance

BATS:PTLC traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $45.62. The stock had a trading volume of 199,532 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.85.

About Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

