iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Shares Bought by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $2,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Loudon Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 29,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 18,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 13,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACWX traded down $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.06. The stock had a trading volume of 455,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,886. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a one year low of $44.89 and a one year high of $51.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.75.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.714 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

