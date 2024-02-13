Black Hills Co. (BKH) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 15th

Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.65 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63.

Black Hills has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Black Hills has a dividend payout ratio of 63.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Black Hills Price Performance

Shares of Black Hills stock traded down $1.80 on Tuesday, hitting $51.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,331. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.65. Black Hills has a 1 year low of $46.43 and a 1 year high of $66.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $591.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.67 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 11.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Black Hills will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BKH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Black Hills from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Mizuho upgraded Black Hills from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Black Hills from $60.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKH. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Black Hills in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Black Hills by 63.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in Black Hills by 1,891.2% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 220,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,482 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,024 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

Further Reading

